Sparks Police Announces Upcoming Citizens' Police Academy

Sparks Police Announces Upcoming Citizens' Police Academy

The Sparks Police has announced the next Citizens' Police Academy (CPA) which is set to begin on March 8, 2017. They say CPA is at no-cost to students and is a 10-week program designed to safely give participants an opportunity to learn more about the Sparks Police, their department culture and duties and responsibilities.

Authorities say students will learn more about their organization and the men and women who serve our community. Each instructor has specialized knowledge and experience that they share with students throughout the program. Sparks Police say their goal is to meet or exceed expectations by providing comprehensive instruction and materials to each student.

Many different topics are taught in the CPA and some of them are as follows:

  • Sparks Police Hiring Processes
  • Internal Affairs
  • Legal Issues
  • OIS Protocol
  • Media Relations
  • Basic Tactics
  • K-9
  • Case Studies
  • Bomb Squad
  • Investigations
  • Evidence
  • Emergency Vehicle Operations

Participants also have the opportunity to do a ride-a-long with an officer to see first-hand what it's like to patrol our City or a sit-along in Dispatch to see first-hand what’s it like to coordinate the response to incidents.

To sign up, download and complete the Citizens' Police Academy Application from the website (link below) or stop by the front desk during normal business hours. Turn in your completed application by Monday, March 6th, 2017 at 4:00pm. Class size is limited.

For more information about the Citizens' Police Academy, please call Support Services: (775) 353-2299 or visit http://www.sparkspolice.com/our-community/citizen-police-academy/ 

