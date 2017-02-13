Gov. Sandoval Requests Disaster Declaration from President

Governor Sandoval sends a letter to President Donald Trump requesting disaster declaration for the floods in January.

On Monday, U.S. Senator Dean Heller (R-NV), Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Congressman Mark Amodei (R-NV) also sent a letter to President Trump all asking to quickly process the state of emergency declared by Governor Brian Sandoval. See that letter below Governor Sandoval's letter and the list of projects.

From the Office of Governor Brian Sandoval:

CARSON CITY, NV – Governor Brian Sandoval signed the attached letter to President Donald J. Trump on February 9, 2017 requesting that he declare a major disaster for the State of Nevada as a result of severe and widespread flooding that occurred between January 5 and January 14, 2017. The affected regions include the counties of Washoe, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey, Carson City, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California which includes the communities of Carson, Dresslerville, Stewart, and Woodfords. The total official damage assessment is $14.82 million. The State of Nevada is seeking federal assistance through the public assistance program and the hazard mitigation program, which is standard protocol. An electronic copy of the letter is attached.

In addition to seeking federal assistance, today Monday, February 13th, the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors will receive a briefing on the emergency contracts issued to assist in mitigating and repairing damage from the January flood event. These contracts include repairs to Pyramid Highway, Sutcliffe/Nixon Road, McCarran Boulevard, Kingsbury Grade, and Interstate 80. A full list of these projects is attached. You can watch the meeting live here: https://www.nevadadot.com/About_NDOT/Board_of_Directors/Board_Meetings.aspx

“In times of crisis and emergency response, the State will always work to help our residents, without hesitation. I am proud of our collaborative efforts during the early January flooding, but unfortunately some parts of our state still experienced significant damage. This letter is an important step to ensure that the State, local governments, and Tribes have the resources to fully recover from this natural flood event,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “Currently, once again many of our friends and neighbors are experiencing the devastation of another flood in northern Nevada. The State is in direct communication with our local partners and will make available all resources to those affected by extreme weather conditions.”

“The response to this flood required extraordinary efforts by local, state, tribal, and federal officials throughout northern Nevada,” said Caleb Cage, Chief of the Nevada Division of Emergency Management. “Governor Sandoval’s request for federal support is an important step toward our unified goal of making all of the affected communities whole again.”

The letter to the President and NDOT emergency contracts are exclusively in response to the flood event which took place between January 5 and January 14, 2017.

