Gov. Sandoval Requests Disaster Declaration from President

A portion of I-80 east of Truckee has reopened after authorities say a homicide suspect led police on a chase, eventually shooting himself west of Hirschdale Road.More >>
The Justice Department has appointed former FBI head Robert Mueller to oversee the probe into Trump-Russian connection in 2016 election.More >>
In one day, the City of Reno demolished three old motels, that used to be part of the recently-closed Wildflower Village. There are big plans for that stretch of West 4th Street.More >>
Police officers need your help finding a man they say broke into a south Reno home last week. They say he tiptoed through the house while the residents were asleep.More >>
Washoe County Deputies say a man was arrested Wednesday morning after a deputy saw him driving a stolen car.More >>
A 21-year-old Reno resident was killed in a rollover crash in Stead Wednesday.More >>
A 21-year-old Reno resident was killed in a rollover crash in Stead Wednesday. Investigators believe speed and alcohol were a factor in this crash.More >>
Sparks Police say they're concerned, after two very similar home robberies in the last few weeks. In both cases, a man forced his way into a home late at night and robbed the residents at gunpoint.More >>
There's a new website that is getting a lot of criticism for making access to personal information easy and free.More >>
Sparks Police need your help finding two missing men who may be in the area of Pyramid Lake.More >>
Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval signed a Senate Bill into law Wednesday that bans the use of LGBTQ conversion therapy on minors.More >>
