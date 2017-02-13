NDOT : Lane Closures on I-80 for Flood Repairs

Nevada Department of Transportation says there will be lane reductions on I-80 for continuing flood-related repairs.

NDOT says early the week of February 13, there will be lane closures on I-80 to repair storm-related potholes and to clean debris and fallen rocks from roadside shoulders.

Authorities say the following lane closure will take place between approximately 7 am and 5 pm, with reduced speed limits and travel delays to be expected:

Monday, February 13- Eastbound I-80 reduced to one lane between Mogul and Robb Drive for repair of potholes on bridge driving surfaces.

Monday, February 13-Tuesday, February 14: Westbound I-80 reduced to one lane between Verdi exit 1 and the Nevada-California state line to remove fallen rock and clean roadside shoulders and drainage.

Tuesday, February 14- Westbound I-80 reduced to one lane between Robb Drive and Mogul for repair of potholes on bridge driving surfaces.

Tuesday, February 14-Wednesday, February 15: Eastbound I-80 reduced to one lane between Garson Road and Verdi exit 5 to clean roadside ditches and repair roadside shoulders and drainage.

Officials say I-80 experienced extensive potholes during the recent floods. NDOT and their contractor, Q&D Construction, say they will continue repairs to potholes and roadside shoulder erosion, as well as filling additional potholes caused by recent rains. There may be additional single, intermittent lane closures in future weeks while crews continue flood-related pothole and roadside shoulder repairs as weather permits.

In 2018, NDOT is scheduled to resurface I-80 between Keystone Avenue and the state line to provide a safer and smoother roadway surface and reduce additional potholes in coming years.