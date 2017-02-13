Bomb Kills 7 at Protest in Pakistan - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Bomb Kills 7 at Protest in Pakistan

Pakistani police say a large bomb has struck a protest rally in the eastern city of Lahore, killing at least seven people and wounding 40.
    
Local police official Zaheer Abbas says Monday's blast occurred when a man on a motorcycle rammed into the crowd of hundreds of pharmacists, who were protesting new amendments to a law governing drug sales.
    
A Taliban faction claimed the attack.
    
Abbas says two senior police officers, including a former provincial counterterrorism chief, were among those killed.
    
Live TV registered a loud bang and showed smoke and fire billowing up as people ran away, some of them carrying the wounded.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

