Bomb Kills 7 at Protest in Pakistan

Pakistani police say a large bomb has struck a protest rally in the eastern city of Lahore, killing at least seven people and wounding 40.



Local police official Zaheer Abbas says Monday's blast occurred when a man on a motorcycle rammed into the crowd of hundreds of pharmacists, who were protesting new amendments to a law governing drug sales.



A Taliban faction claimed the attack.



Abbas says two senior police officers, including a former provincial counterterrorism chief, were among those killed.



Live TV registered a loud bang and showed smoke and fire billowing up as people ran away, some of them carrying the wounded.

