Ex-Felon In Custody After Chase in Sparks

Braden Shipley (4-1) led the way to Reno's first shutout of 2017 after tossing eight scoreless innings while giving up just three hits.More >>
Braden Shipley (4-1) led the way to Reno's first shutout of 2017 after tossing eight scoreless innings while giving up just three hits.More >>
Freshman Mele Tausinga launched two home runs on Tuesday, including a walk-off solo shot in the seventh to carry the Wolf Pack to a 6-5 victory over UC Santa Barbara in the opening round of the Postseason NISC Tournament.More >>
Freshman Mele Tausinga launched two home runs on Tuesday, including a walk-off solo shot in the seventh to carry the Wolf Pack to a 6-5 victory over UC Santa Barbara in the opening round of the Postseason NISC Tournament.More >>
The loss dropped the Wolf Pack to 17-33 on the season while the Aggies improved to 18-26.More >>
The loss dropped the Wolf Pack to 17-33 on the season while the Aggies improved to 18-26.More >>
The City of Reno, Washoe County and the Regional Transportation Commission are partnering again for the Stuff a Bus program to support local seniors in need.More >>
The City of Reno, Washoe County and the Regional Transportation Commission are partnering again for the Stuff a Bus program to support local seniors in need.More >>
Sparks Police say they're concerned, after two very similar home robberies in the last few weeks. In both cases, a man forced his way into a home late at night and robbed the residents at gunpoint.More >>
Sparks Police say they're concerned, after two very similar home robberies in the last few weeks. In both cases, a man forced his way into a home late at night and robbed the residents at gunpoint.More >>
There's a new website that is getting a lot of criticism for making access to personal information easy and free.More >>
There's a new website that is getting a lot of criticism for making access to personal information easy and free.More >>
Family members are asking for your help finding 17 year-old Kaitlynn Rose Tiffany.More >>
Family members are asking for your help finding 17 year-old Kaitlynn Rose Tiffany.More >>
A look at the unusual situation and unique buying opportunity at local car dealerships.More >>
A look at the unusual situation and unique buying opportunity at local car dealerships.More >>