Ex-Felon In Custody After Chase in Sparks

Police have arrested an ex-felon after a chase through Sparks on Sunday.

According to a press release, the Sparks Police Department was contacted at around 5:30 p.m. about a suspected intoxicated driver. The vehicle initially pulled into the Raley's on Wingfield Hills. Sparks Police discovered the plates were reported stolen from Reno, and officers recognized the vehicle description as a vehicle that had previously fled from officers two weeks ago.

The vehicle left the Raley's shopping center southbound on Vista, Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle immediately tried to flee. The suspect, later identified 32-year-old Adam Paxton, drove over an object flattening both tires on the left side of the vehicle.

Paxton continued to try and flee in the vehicle traveling westbound on Disc Drive through Sparks Boulevard and Pyramid Highway. Officers spun the vehicle to a stop just east of the Pyramid Highway. Paxton tried to flee on foot into the hills to the south, but was quickly apprehended.

Officers discovered a stolen firearm under the driver's seat of the vehicle, and Paxton was believed to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the arrest. Paxton was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared and then transported to the Washoe County Jail.

Paxton was charged with Eluding, DUI 1st Offense, Disobey an Officer while Under the Influence, Ex-Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Obstructing and Resisting, and a prior Felony warrant for Burglary issued out of Reno.