Wolf Pack Men's Basketball Team Loses to SDSU

Wolf Pack Men's Basketball Team Loses to SDSU

Despite another big performance from senior D.J. Fenner, the Nevada Wolf Pack (19-6, 8-4 MW) fell to the San Diego State Aztecs (14-10, 6-6 MW) Sunday afternoon 70-56.

For the second game in a row, Fenner eclipsed 20 points, scoring 21. He led both teams in scoring also for the second game in a row. Sophomores Jordan Caroline (12) and Cameron Oliver (10) also scored in double figures. Lindsey Drew and Fenner had seven rebounds a piece. 

Things started off tight as the two teams exchanged points back and forth. San Diego State began to build a lead however, up 24-16 with just over eight to go as Fenner scored eight straight for the Pack. The Aztecs continued to keep Nevada at bay, going into the half up 42-28.

The Aztecs would go on to win 70-56 as Fenner, Oliver and Caroline all eclipsed 10 points.

The Pack will turn right around on the road again, playing Air Force on the road Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN3.

Nevada Press Release

