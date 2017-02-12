Wolf Pack Men's Basketball Team Loses to SDSU

Braden Shipley (4-1) led the way to Reno's first shutout of 2017 after tossing eight scoreless innings while giving up just three hits.More >>
Braden Shipley (4-1) led the way to Reno's first shutout of 2017 after tossing eight scoreless innings while giving up just three hits.More >>
Freshman Mele Tausinga launched two home runs on Tuesday, including a walk-off solo shot in the seventh to carry the Wolf Pack to a 6-5 victory over UC Santa Barbara in the opening round of the Postseason NISC Tournament.More >>
Freshman Mele Tausinga launched two home runs on Tuesday, including a walk-off solo shot in the seventh to carry the Wolf Pack to a 6-5 victory over UC Santa Barbara in the opening round of the Postseason NISC Tournament.More >>
The loss dropped the Wolf Pack to 17-33 on the season while the Aggies improved to 18-26.More >>
The loss dropped the Wolf Pack to 17-33 on the season while the Aggies improved to 18-26.More >>
Erika Hansen set Nevada RBI mark.More >>
Erika Hansen set Nevada RBI mark.More >>