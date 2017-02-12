Wolf Pack Softball Falls to Army

In a seesaw battle that found both team exchanges turns with the lead, the Nevada softball team fell to Army Mules by a score of 6-5 on Sunday. The matchup moves the Pack to 3-2 through its first five games of the young season.

The game began with Army (1-4) jumping out to an early 2-0 lead after scoring both runs in the second inning. However, the Pack fought back to take its first lead of the game in the top half of the third, crossing the plate three times.

Making the first start of her career, freshman Sadria McAlister led the third off with a single, where her freshman counterpart Sierra Mello was able to move her to third, after Mello hit a base-knock up the middle and advancing to second on an error from the center fielder. After junior Aaliyah Gibson drew a walk, junior preseason All-American Jennifer Purcell doubled in the left-center gap to bring both runners home.

The hitting for the Pack didn’t stop though, as redshirt sophomore Alyssa Mendez was able to launch a double of her own to right field, scoring junior Erika Hansen. Following a response from the Mules to tie the game in the bottom-half of the third, the Pack’s bats strung together four hits in the fifth inning, allowing Nevada to reclaim a 5-3 lead.

During that span, Mendez collected her second double of the game, which allowed Gibson to score from third base. She would later come around and score the Pack’s final run of the game after senior Nikki Orozco singled her in.

Army came back and scored three more runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning and never looked back from that point to take the 6-5 victory. Up next, Nevada will come back to the Silver State and travel to Las Vegas as the team competes in the De Marini Classic Feb. 17-19.

Nevada Press Release