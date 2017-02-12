U.S. 50 Remains Closed at Kyburz Due to Mudslides

Caltrans has announced that U.S. 50 will remain closed at Kyburz, California, due to multiple mudslides.

According to a press release, Caltrans and an emergency contractor are working on three slides in a 12-mile area, and several smaller slides are also active near the highway.

The first slide is near Sand Flat and came down on Friday. It covered all four lanes of traffic.

The second slide happened Saturday afternoon between Whitehall and Kyburz. It is a smaller slide, but on a steep slope with difficult access. Caltrans and its emergency contractor are working from the top down with an excavator to bring the loose material to the road for clean-up.

The third slide is two miles east of Kyburz and has been slipping for the last few days, and came down Saturday afternoon. It is in a narrow two-lane section and is about 400 feet long. The slope is a mix of sand and boulders with little cohesion. This area of the highway will remain closed at least through Monday night and potentially longer.

Caltrans will issue updates on their Twitter and Facebook pages in the coming days.