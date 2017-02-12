Virginia Street Reopened After Fire in Abandoned Building - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Virginia Street Reopened After Fire in Abandoned Building

Virginia Street has re-opened between Sixth and Seventh Streets after a fire in an abandoned building.

According to officials, the fire started just after 5 p.m. outside of the abandoned building by a transient. Fire crews knocked down the fire within 10-15 minutes, avoiding major damage.

There were no injuries in the fire.

The Reno Fire Department has closed Virginia Street between Sixth and Seventh Streets to battle a fire.

The fire, which started on the 600-block of Virginia Street at around 5 p.m., has been knocked down. Crews are still checking for hot spots before re-opening the roads.

The building had been abandoned before the fire.

The Reno Police Department is on scene for traffic control.

