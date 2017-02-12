Wedding Chapel Business Steady Around Valentine's Day

The wedding industry in downtown Reno booms around Valentine’s Day each and every year.

Friday and Saturday nights tend to be the busiest time for folks to say their “I do's” in the biggest little city, but reservations at the Arch of Reno Wedding Chapel are looking to stay full till Valentine’s Day.

Sarah Dahlke, with the Arch of Reno Wedding Chapel, says they easily have three times as many guests booking weddings around Valentine’s Day than they would during a typical month.

“Love is definitely in the air in the few weeks surrounding Valentine’s Day, so we try to accommodate all sizes and types of weddings here," says Dahlke.

She says many people plan their marriage around the holiday, while for others it's just a coincidence. She says the one trend her company definitely notices is that most of the couples getting married are coming from out of town.

"We see a lot of locals, we see a lot of people from California, there's a waiting period in California when you get your marriage license of three days, in Nevada there's not,” says Dahlke.

Dahlke says the out of town customers are not only helping their wedding business, but also the hotels in downtown Reno.

Beverly Van Dusseldorp, the owner of the Antique Angel Wedding Chapel, says the city of Reno itself is a draw for people who want a destination wedding.

"There are always things happening in Reno that wouldn't happen in a regular little city," says Van Dusseldorp.

The wedding rush will come back to normal in the next few months. Other than February, the summer months tend to be the next busiest time for the wedding chapels.