Major Delays on Interstate 80, Crews Repair Flood Damage - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Major Delays on Interstate 80, Crews Repair Flood Damage

Posted: Updated:

You can expect some major delays heading westbound on Interstate 80 as crews work to repair the road.

The right lane is closed for emergency work of removing rocks, mud slides, and water over the interstate.

The construction zone is in place from Verdi all the way to Boca, California.

Crews say to expect long delays as the construction will be in place overnight. The estimated end time is 10:30 Monday morning.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.