Reno Police and Mayor Schieve Deliver Clothing for Homeless Youth

Members of the Reno Police Department, accompanied by Reno’s Mayor Hillary Schieve, arrived at The Eddy House recently to bring clothing that the entire police department had collected on behalf of homeless youth in Reno. This followed the last City Council meeting in January, when the Mayor issued a Proclamation naming January as Homeless Youth Awareness Month, recognizing the work that the Eddy house was accomplishing and calling on other organizations, such as “Downtown Reno,” to help bring additional community resources to serve this population.

The Eddy House is the first point of contact for Northern Nevada’s homeless youth population and services as the central intake and assessment for this population ages 12 to 24. In the past year, the not-for-profit has served more than 500 youth and also added a job skills group designed for homeless youth in helping them apply for and maintain a job. To date, 23 of those who received training are now employed and working towards financial independence.

“The amazing progress we have made to serve this extremely underserved population is producing amazing results and is expanding. We have now set new goals to create a larger facility and offer more services. Helping these young people become happy and productive citizens is not only saving our city millions of dollars in services, but it is also building a stronger base with future leaders,” said Michele Gehr, Executive Director of The Eddy House. “ We acknowledge with gratitude all the help, including this large donation of clothes, that we are receiving from our many community Partners, including the Reno Police Department, Northern Nevada Hopes, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, the schools and universities, and many, many more, including our newest champions, Operation Downtown.”

The Eddy House was begun in November of 2011, by Lynette Eddy and is located on 6th Street in downtown Reno. To learn more or tour the facility, call 775 384 1129 to make an appointment. Donations can be made directly on the website at www.eddyhouse.org or checks may be made by check and mailed to: The Eddy House, P.O. Box 6207, Reno, NV, 8951

