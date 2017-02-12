Panther Valley Man Arrested After Overnight Standoff - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Panther Valley Man Arrested After Overnight Standoff

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested a Panther Valley man early Sunday morning on multiple charges following a domestic battery incident and standoff.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Deputies responded to a reported family disturbance on Sagehen Lane east of Clifford Drive in Panther Valley. Deputies were able to safely escort family members from the residence, however the suspect, 29-year-old Thomas Teachout, refused to cooperate and shut himself inside the house.

Teachout was reported to be armed with at least one knife. Deputies established a safe perimeter and began negotiations with the suspect. Teachout remained uncooperative and was acting erratically. His erratic behavior included throwing objects such as lit candles at Deputies.

Due to the circumstances, the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called to the location. At 5:00 a.m., after several hours of ongoing negotiations, pepper spray canisters were deployed in an effort to end the standoff. Teachout was immediately taken into custody.

Teachout was booked in to the Washoe County Detention Facility on multiple charges including Domestic Battery, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Battery on a Protected Person.

