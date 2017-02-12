Reno Police Investigate Downtown Shooting, 1 Hospitalized

Reno Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday night.

Police responded to the Cal Neva Casino on the corner of 2nd and Virginia Streets just before midnight to the report of a disturbance.

When officers arrived they found one man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police tell us they have no suspect information, there were no witnesses to the crime and no surveillance footage was available.

If you know anything that could help investigators, contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.