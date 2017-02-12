Reno Police Investigate Downtown Shooting, 1 Hospitalized

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt will attend a Wednesday hearing that could change Nevada law, after his secret meeting with the Chairman of the Gaming Control Board, became public.More >>
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
This week Nevada Senate Bill 261, also known as the right-to-die bill, passed through a Senate subcommittee.More >>
Governor Sandoval signed Assembly Bill 85 making it mandatory for students to learn CPR before they can graduate high school.More >>
May is National Foster Care Month. Washoe County Social Services is working to get foster kids into caring homes and out of institutional settings. They are working with the Second Judicial Court and foster parents to do just that.More >>
Family members are asking for your help finding 17 year-old Kaitlynn Rose Tiffany.More >>
There's a new website that is getting a lot of criticism for making access to personal information easy and free.More >>
A look at the unusual situation and unique buying opportunity at local car dealerships.More >>
The Nevada Department of Corrections says an inmate has died at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.More >>
Sparks Police say a would-be robber gave the cashier a note demanding money, but instead the clerk crumpled it up and threw it back at the suspect.More >>
