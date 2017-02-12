Reno Police Investigate Downtown Shooting, 1 Hospitalized - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Investigate Downtown Shooting, 1 Hospitalized

Posted: Updated:

Reno Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday night.

Police responded to the Cal Neva Casino on the corner of 2nd and Virginia Streets just before midnight to the report of a disturbance.

When officers arrived they found one man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police tell us they have no suspect information, there were no witnesses to the crime and no surveillance footage was available.

If you know anything that could help investigators, contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.