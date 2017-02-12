Wolf Pack Softball Wins Two on Day Two at SE Louisiana Tournament

On a day that saw the pitching staff dominate in both games, the Nevada softball team came out on top of both of its matchups on Saturday, defeating Nicholls State by a score of 1-0 and Southeastern Louisiana, 3-1. Both victories improved the Pack’s 2017 record to 3-1 on the early season.

“Our pitching has really carried us this weekend,” Nevada head coach Josh Taylor said. “Both Kali Sargent and McKenna Isenberg were fantastic, and our offense had much better at-bats in game two today, which was a great sign.”

The afternoon began with Sargent following her lights-out performance on Friday with another impressive start on Saturday. Against the Colonels (2-1), the sophomore went the distance once again, pitching all seven innings and allowing just five hits and no walks during that span.

The command she had of her pitches and the stellar defense behind her is what allowed Sargent to pick up her the second victory of her Division I career.

In the Pack’s second game of the day, dominate pitching continued to be the theme as Isenberg shined as bright as the lights she played under. It turned out to be a night to remember for the senior, finishing the game against the Lions (1-1) with a career-high 14 strikeouts, to go along with just two hits over the course of seven innings.

Isenberg set the tone early for the SLU batters as she recorded the first six outs by herself with six strikeouts. In the top half of the third inning, the Pack crossed the plate twice, courtesy of base knocks from junior Erika Hansen and redshirt sophomore Alyssa Mendez, which turned out to be all the runs that Isenberg needed to seal the, 3-1, win.

Junior Jennifer Purcell also went 1-for-3 against Nicholls State and 2-for-3 against SLU to keep her hitting streak alive at 11 games now.

“The team is battling and we will continue to improve as we work our way through our nonconference schedule,” Taylor said. “It has been good for the team to be placed in some high-stress situations early in the season because that will serve us well down the road.”

The Pack competes in its fifth and final game of the Southeastern Louisiana Classic on Sunday, taking on Army at 9:00 a.m. PT. Updates from the game can be found on Twitter (@NevadaSB).

Nevada Press Release