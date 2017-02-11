Yale Drops Slavery Proponent Calhoun From College Name

Family members are asking for your help finding 17 year-old Kaitlynn Rose Tiffany.More >>
We could have a new holiday in the state of Nevada this year. The legislature passed a bill that gives the governor the power to declare Indigenous People's Day which would be August 9th from now on.More >>
There's finally some good news to report following the vandalism at Traner Pool, which left it closed for the summer.More >>
The Nevada Department of Corrections says an inmate has died at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.More >>
Mountain lions and bobcats have been reported in the Somersett area. In fact, two wildcats were spotted walking across a fence in one resident's backyard.More >>
A look at the unusual situation and unique buying opportunity at local car dealerships.More >>
Police in Ohio say the body of a baby boy was found in an apparently abandoned car, and his death is under investigation.More >>
Washoe County Deputies say a 16-year-old boy was hit by a car while heading to school early Monday morning in Cold Springs.More >>
Sparks Police need your help finding 24-year-old Chastity Renee Valencia, who was last seen on May 4th.More >>
The Lyon County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that a Fernley woman was convicted and sentenced after a deadly DUI crash that occurred in March 2015.More >>
