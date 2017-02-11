Mama Inez, Owner of Casale's Halfway Club, Turns 90

Inez Stempeck, more commonly known as 'Mama Inez', will be celebrating her 90th birthday Saturday night.

Stempeck is the owner of Casale's Halfway Club which is the oldest continuously family-owned and operated restaurant in Reno.

Mama Inez has captured the hearts and stomachs of Reno citizens for more than 70 years with her Italian specialties. In 2013, she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Governor Brian Sandoval.

Saturday night, the Reno icon will ring in her 90th birthday and anyone is welcome to come help her celebrate. The party will take place at the Nugget Rose Ballroom at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.