Sparks Police Looking for Larceny Suspect

The Sparks Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of Grand Larceny.

According to a press release, the suspect entered the Ulta Cosmetics store on the 100-block of Los Altos Parkway at around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The suspect selected over $1,300 worth of merchandise and left the store. Officers were unable to locate the suspect in the area.

The suspect is described as a white or light skinned Hispanic male of unknown age. He was last seen driving a black 2000-2005 Toyota 4-Runner with unknown plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward.