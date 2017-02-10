Flooding Forms a Lake in Lemmon Valley - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Flooding Forms a Lake in Lemmon Valley

Posted: Updated:

A once dry lake bed in the North Valleys is now completely full and even flooding into some homes.

"So it's just a big bowl, that water's been feeding into from all the areas. And that's why it flooded." Linda Walls now has lake side property in Lemmon Valley. She and her husband bought this home in the 70's, right on the edge of Swan Lake and the typically dry lake bed is still in the flood plain.

Walls said, "We did not know that, we had no clue. We weren't warned of it. Nothing."

The county says that makes sense because it did not have good flood maps until the 1980's.

The Walls' driveway is completely covered in water, about one to two feet. Now, their biggest concern isn't when this water's going to go down, it's if.  Walls said, "The spring runoff, that's what we're worried about."

Dwayne Smith, Director of Engineering/Capital Projects for Washoe County said, "You're going to see that there's a lot of snow still up in the mountain. A portion of it comes ultimately to, Lemmon Valley."

"We'll get to the point where we won't even get to our home." Walls says there are too many systems draining into the lake bed and causing water levels to rise higher than she's seen in her four decades here. "And what they need to do is either dredge it or excavate it."

Smith said, "We've had people ask us questions and say, 'Well, hey you need to dredge out the lake, you know you need to do those things.  There's a lot of challenges with that statement."

For now, the Walls are staying with a friend who lives further away from the water.

The county's says their priority is having emergency access, keeping water out of homes, notifying residents of rising waters and asking them to stay prepared until northern Nevada dries out. Smith said, "We're going to really ask our residents to do the things they feel they need to do to help protect their homes, protect their structures, and we're going to continue to do our job."     

  • NewsMore>>

  • Aces Lose to Sacramento 7-6

    Aces Lose to Sacramento 7-6

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 2:50 AM EDT2017-08-16 06:50:38 GMT

    The Reno Aces lost a tough one to the Sacramento River Cats by a score of 7-6 in the series opener at Greater Nevada Field. 

    More >>

    The Reno Aces lost a tough one to the Sacramento River Cats by a score of 7-6 in the series opener at Greater Nevada Field. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Basketball Picks Up Transfer

    Nevada Basketball Picks Up Transfer

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 2:22 AM EDT2017-08-16 06:22:35 GMT

    Eric Musselman announced that Wagner College guard Corey Henson will transfer to Nevada and play his senior season in  2018-19 after sitting out this season under NCAA transfer rules. 

    More >>

    Eric Musselman announced that Wagner College guard Corey Henson will transfer to Nevada and play his senior season in  2018-19 after sitting out this season under NCAA transfer rules. 

    More >>

  • City of Reno Offers Grants for Home Improvement

    City of Reno Offers Grants for Home Improvement

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 1:48 AM EDT2017-08-16 05:48:35 GMT

    Low and moderate income homeowners in the City of Reno are able to apply for one-time funds through the program to help them fix their homes or clean up their properties.

    More >>

    Low and moderate income homeowners in the City of Reno are able to apply for one-time funds through the program to help them fix their homes or clean up their properties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.