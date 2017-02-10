Habitual Criminal Sentenced to 20 Years - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Habitual Criminal Sentenced to 20 Years

Washoe County District Attorney's Office has announced that a habitual criminal has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in his most recent conviction.

Washoe County DA says Scott Allen Dieter, a 55-year-old from Sparks who pled guilty in August, 2016 to one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person has a long history of felony convictions and will serve a minimum of 8 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

Officials say that following Dieter’s plea, the prosecutor in the case, Chief Deputy District Attorney (CDDA) Kristin Erickson, filed a notice of intent to seek habitual criminal status in the case based on the defendant’s lengthy criminal history.

Officials say Dieter’s history contained 10 felony convictions including burglary, drug trafficking and numerous theft charges which allowed the prosecutor to argue for a longer prison term than the one to six years the firearms charge carried.

Authorities say Dieter was arrested in June, 2016 when detectives with the Regional Repeat Offender Program (ROP) began an investigation into a report of firearms violations. ROP detectives determined that Dieter handled and manipulated several operable handguns and rifles in a firearms store. Dieter was arrested and the DA's office filed formal criminal charges against him.

