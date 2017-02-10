Fire at Sands Casino - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fire at Sands Casino

Posted: Updated:

Firefighters say they responded to the Sands Casino Friday morning after a fire broke out in a room.

Firefighters say the flames were contained to a room that was unoccupied, and the property's fire suppression unit kicked in and put the fire out.

Officials say that one floor was evacuated as a precaution, but that no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Aces Lose to Sacramento 7-6

    Aces Lose to Sacramento 7-6

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 2:50 AM EDT2017-08-16 06:50:38 GMT

    The Reno Aces lost a tough one to the Sacramento River Cats by a score of 7-6 in the series opener at Greater Nevada Field. 

    More >>

    The Reno Aces lost a tough one to the Sacramento River Cats by a score of 7-6 in the series opener at Greater Nevada Field. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Basketball Picks Up Transfer

    Nevada Basketball Picks Up Transfer

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 2:22 AM EDT2017-08-16 06:22:35 GMT

    Eric Musselman announced that Wagner College guard Corey Henson will transfer to Nevada and play his senior season in  2018-19 after sitting out this season under NCAA transfer rules. 

    More >>

    Eric Musselman announced that Wagner College guard Corey Henson will transfer to Nevada and play his senior season in  2018-19 after sitting out this season under NCAA transfer rules. 

    More >>

  • City of Reno Offers Grants for Home Improvement

    City of Reno Offers Grants for Home Improvement

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 1:48 AM EDT2017-08-16 05:48:35 GMT

    Low and moderate income homeowners in the City of Reno are able to apply for one-time funds through the program to help them fix their homes or clean up their properties.

    More >>

    Low and moderate income homeowners in the City of Reno are able to apply for one-time funds through the program to help them fix their homes or clean up their properties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.