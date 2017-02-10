National Sex Trafficking Sting Arrested 12 in Reno

The Regional Street Enforcement Team (S.E.T.) participated in a National Super Bowl Sex Trafficking Sting that Nets Over 700 Sex Buyers, including 12 Men in Reno.

Reno, NV - In an effort to target and reduce sex trafficking, a national coalition of law enforcement agencies conducted coordinated sting operations that led to 752 total arrests, including 723 sex buyers (or “johns”) and 29 pimps or sex traffickers. In its 13th operation, the National Johns Suppression Initiative (NJSI) ran from Jan. 18 – Feb. 5 (Super Bowl Sunday) and included nearly 30 law enforcement agencies across 15 states. Both the arrest number and the participation level were the highest to-date for Super Bowl operations since the initiative began in 2011. Among the arresting agencies were the Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Police – the law enforcement agencies within the city that hosted Super Bowl LI.

As a participating agency the Regional Street Enforcement Team conducted operations on two separate days contacting 12 men attempting to purchase sex illegally in downtown Reno. As a result, the following men were either issued citations or arrested:

Oscar Cuevas-Cruz – Cited

Cuitlahuac Magana-Juarez – Cited

Paul Riccomini – Cited

Mark Carrillo – Arrested

Gerd Poppinga - Cited

Mark Owens - Cited

John Koczera - Cited

Steven Broyles - Cited

Shane Vestley - Cited

Alfredo Bernal-Rodriguez - Cited

Jason Davis – Cited

Carlos Salgado – Arrested

Sex buyers, or “johns”, drive the illegal sex trade. Without their money, pimps and traffickers have zero incentives. No buyers = no business. The Regional Street Enforcement Team would like to remind residents and visitors to our community that all forms of prostitution are illegal in Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County. Prostitution, outside of a licensed brothel, is illegal everywhere in Nevada.

Anyone with information regarding prostitution or sex trafficking is encouraged to call Secret Witness at 322-4900 or the office of the regional Street Enforcement Team at 334-3065.

The regional Street Enforcement Team is made up of members of the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department and University of Nevada Police Services and is a participating member of the FBI’s Innocence Lost Task Force.