miraDry: Stop Underarm Sweating for Good

Here at Janiga MDs Plastic Surgery and Dermatology, you will find sweat-gland zapping technology - approved by the FDA - called miraDry. Doctor Jennifer Janiga has offered it to her patients for about a year now - for anyone who is just sick of sweating. "Some people choose their outfits, their clothing and their daily activities based on how much sweating they do."

The procedure takes about an hour-and-a-half. First the armpits are numbed with lidocaine. "What it actually does is make your concave armpit convex when we put the medication in there. Then there's a small suction device and it sucks the skin in the device with plain suction and delivers about 150-degrees of heat." The heat reaches a specific level in the skin where your sweat glands are destroyed - permanently.

Since your underarms are marked and mapped to guide the machine, the results are pretty incredible. Most patients only need one treatment. "It does produce an 86% reduction in sweating and a reduction in odor also." Only about 10-percent of patients come in for a second, touch-up treatment - like Melinda Cryer who says she was pleased with her first round. "Very happy with the first [treatment]. I had over 90% improvement in sweating. I didn't wear deodorant again for about four months." The treatment reduced her underarm hair, too. Dr. Janiga says that is a common side-effect; most women notice the frequency in which they have to shave under their arms decreases.

But don’t you need to sweat? "Oh that's a great question,” answers Dr. Janiga. “We have sweat glands over our entire body and the odor producing glands under the armpit are not the same as the sweat glands in other areas necessarily." So, if you're looking for a way to ditch the deodorant and stay dry, you just might give miraDry a try.ne

To learn more about miraDry, click here.