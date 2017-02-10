Missing Woman Found Safe in Nye County

Update: Krystal Russi has been located safe in Nye County.

Nye County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman who is possibly in danger.

The sheriff's office says Krystal Leigh Russi, a 35 year-old woman, was last seen leaving Gabbs on January 4 with an unidentified male and was headed to Yomba Indian reservation in Reese River Valley.

Russi is described as 5'5"tall and weighs about 211 pounds.

Officials say if she is found, please contact Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000 or Yomba Tribal Police at 775-964-2114.