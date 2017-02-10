Missing Woman Found Safe in Nye County - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Missing Woman Found Safe in Nye County

Posted: Updated:

Update: Krystal Russi has been located safe in Nye County. 

Nye County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman who is possibly in danger.

The sheriff's office says Krystal Leigh Russi, a 35 year-old woman, was last seen leaving Gabbs on January 4 with an unidentified male and was headed to Yomba Indian reservation in Reese River Valley. 

Russi is described as 5'5"tall and weighs about 211 pounds.

Officials say if she is found, please contact Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000 or Yomba Tribal Police at 775-964-2114.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Aces Lose to Sacramento 7-6

    Aces Lose to Sacramento 7-6

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 2:50 AM EDT2017-08-16 06:50:38 GMT

    The Reno Aces lost a tough one to the Sacramento River Cats by a score of 7-6 in the series opener at Greater Nevada Field. 

    More >>

    The Reno Aces lost a tough one to the Sacramento River Cats by a score of 7-6 in the series opener at Greater Nevada Field. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Basketball Picks Up Transfer

    Nevada Basketball Picks Up Transfer

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 2:22 AM EDT2017-08-16 06:22:35 GMT

    Eric Musselman announced that Wagner College guard Corey Henson will transfer to Nevada and play his senior season in  2018-19 after sitting out this season under NCAA transfer rules. 

    More >>

    Eric Musselman announced that Wagner College guard Corey Henson will transfer to Nevada and play his senior season in  2018-19 after sitting out this season under NCAA transfer rules. 

    More >>

  • City of Reno Offers Grants for Home Improvement

    City of Reno Offers Grants for Home Improvement

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 1:48 AM EDT2017-08-16 05:48:35 GMT

    Low and moderate income homeowners in the City of Reno are able to apply for one-time funds through the program to help them fix their homes or clean up their properties.

    More >>

    Low and moderate income homeowners in the City of Reno are able to apply for one-time funds through the program to help them fix their homes or clean up their properties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.