Protesters to Gather Outside Reno Planned Parenthood Saturday Mo - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Protesters to Gather Outside Reno Planned Parenthood Saturday Morning

Posted: Updated:

Saturday morning both pro-life and pro-choice protesters gathered outside the Reno Planned Parenthood.

Pro-life protests were held across the country at Planned Parenthood facilities, calling for an immediate end to the organization’s federal funding.

Here in Reno, hundreds of citizens turned out in front of the Planned Parenthood clinic on West Fifth Street on Saturday.

The protest was organized by Protest Planned Parenthood," a group calling on the federal government to "defund" the organization.

The counter-protest was in support of Planned Parenthood, organized by Action Together Nevada.

The Reno Planned Parenthood facility says it does not offer abortions.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Aces Lose to Sacramento 7-6

    Aces Lose to Sacramento 7-6

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 2:50 AM EDT2017-08-16 06:50:38 GMT

    The Reno Aces lost a tough one to the Sacramento River Cats by a score of 7-6 in the series opener at Greater Nevada Field. 

    More >>

    The Reno Aces lost a tough one to the Sacramento River Cats by a score of 7-6 in the series opener at Greater Nevada Field. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Basketball Picks Up Transfer

    Nevada Basketball Picks Up Transfer

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 2:22 AM EDT2017-08-16 06:22:35 GMT

    Eric Musselman announced that Wagner College guard Corey Henson will transfer to Nevada and play his senior season in  2018-19 after sitting out this season under NCAA transfer rules. 

    More >>

    Eric Musselman announced that Wagner College guard Corey Henson will transfer to Nevada and play his senior season in  2018-19 after sitting out this season under NCAA transfer rules. 

    More >>

  • City of Reno Offers Grants for Home Improvement

    City of Reno Offers Grants for Home Improvement

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 1:48 AM EDT2017-08-16 05:48:35 GMT

    Low and moderate income homeowners in the City of Reno are able to apply for one-time funds through the program to help them fix their homes or clean up their properties.

    More >>

    Low and moderate income homeowners in the City of Reno are able to apply for one-time funds through the program to help them fix their homes or clean up their properties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.