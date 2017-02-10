Protesters to Gather Outside Reno Planned Parenthood Saturday Morning

Saturday morning both pro-life and pro-choice protesters gathered outside the Reno Planned Parenthood.

Pro-life protests were held across the country at Planned Parenthood facilities, calling for an immediate end to the organization’s federal funding.

Here in Reno, hundreds of citizens turned out in front of the Planned Parenthood clinic on West Fifth Street on Saturday.

The protest was organized by Protest Planned Parenthood," a group calling on the federal government to "defund" the organization.

The counter-protest was in support of Planned Parenthood, organized by Action Together Nevada.

The Reno Planned Parenthood facility says it does not offer abortions.