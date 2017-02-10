Region Comes Together To Discuss Flood Preps Beyond the Truckee Itself

This storm season is one people in our area will be talking about for years to come. Members of the Truckee River Flood Management Authority came together Friday morning to discuss flood mitigation and preparations in the region. One idea is to put together a committee here soon to discuss options to expand our flood mitigation beyond the Truckee river itself. If a committee does form they might decide to put something on the 2018 ballot.



"Our challenge is that we have many ditches and streams," said County Emergency Manager Aaron Kenneston.

Officials say the mitigation of the Truckee is going as well as it can.

"The Virginia Street Bridge and the walls around the Walmart and north Truckee drain. Once that one gets done we'll have at least three good projects," said Jay Aldean, Executive Director of the Truckee River Flood Management Authority.

In the short term, the Flood Management Authority will continue to monitor conditions and run their models if need be.

"We took predictions of water or precipitation from the weather service and we converted that into where the flooding was going to occur," said Aldean.

The models were used to create maps for first responders, letting them know of potential problem areas ahead of time.

"Unfortunately we can't prevent all the damage but I would say as a region we've done very well," said Kenneston.

For those who have damage to their private property emergency management is working towards getting some relief funds. Getting money to pay for damaged state roads will be an easier task.

"We're hopeful that we receive a presidential declaration sometime over the next 30 days," said Kenneston.

Perhaps that is one thing we can look forward to in the days to come.

