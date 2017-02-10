Governor Sandoval Declares State of Emergency for Elko County, Voluntary Evacuations Underway

Governor Brian Sandoval has declared a state of emergency for Elko County due to significant flooding. City of Elko residents in low lying areas near Humboldt River are under voluntary evacuation notice.

An emergency shelter has been opened at Elko High School, located at 987 College Avenue.

Sand and sand bags are also available at the City of Elko Public Works Facility, which is located at 232 South 10th Street.

From Office of Governor Brian Sandoval:

CARSON CITY, NV – Governor Brian Sandoval today verbally declared a State of Emergency for Elko County, effective immediately. As a result of consultation with Elko County officials, the Governor also immediately activated the Nevada National Guard to assist with emergency flood response throughout the county, including air support for residents in Montello, Nevada.

“We have recently witnessed the devastation of flooding and experienced the benefit of preparation and early response. The State will continue to assist and make all resources available to communities experiencing flooding throughout the weekend,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “The Division of Emergency Management will coordinate requests from our local partners and dispatch resources to all affected communities.”

Prior to the main flood event, the Nevada Division of Forestry dispatched crews to support flood control efforts with crews remaining overnight in the counties of Washoe, Douglas and Elko. The Division’s crews will continue to be available as a local resource.

The Nevada Division of Emergency Management will coordinate and make state resources available to municipalities, counties and local tribes affected by the flooding. A formal Emergency Declaration will be issued at a later time once all requests have been made to the Governor by the regional and emergency response teams.