Reno Man Sentenced to Prison for Victimizing Elderly Homeowners

Low and moderate income homeowners in the City of Reno are able to apply for one-time funds through the program to help them fix their homes or clean up their properties.More >>
Sierra Tap House has been at the same location near the Truckee River for 11 years, and in the past you were able to bring your dog and sit out on their patio and enjoy a drink.More >>
It has been about 5 years since applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program were accepted and locals as well as Nevada state representatives are using the date to talk about the program's importance.More >>
The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive continues Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field.More >>
Douglas County, Nevada is looking for locals to feature on the new website, "Douglas Diaries."More >>
Thousands gathered to protest in the streets Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, among them was 20 year-old Reno resident Peter Cvjetanovic.More >>
Hot August Nights is one of the most popular events for our area... and a great community celebration. But like many big gatherings, it brings with it - extra crime.More >>
Governor Sandoval is in Silver Springs Tuesday morning and is expected to make an announcement about healthcare in the silver state.More >>
Monday night into Tuesday morning there were three separate cases of shots being fired in Sun Valley.More >>
A Reno mainstay will soon stop ticking at its longtime shop on south Virginia. We take a look at the nearing closure that’s just another example of our changing city.More >>
