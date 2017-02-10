Reno Man Sentenced to Prison for Victimizing Elderly Homeowners

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that a Reno man was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty in a pair of residential robberies where the victims were elderly and sustained injuries while being robbed inside their own homes.

The Washoe County DA says 19-year-old Roberto Anthony Ramirez was sentenced on April 14, 2017 to life without the possibility of parole, plus 1-4 years for an elderly enhancement.

Ramirez was found guilty on all charges against him in a February trial. Ramirez was convicted of one count of Burglary, two counts of Robbery Against a Person 60 Years of Age or Older, one count of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, one count of Burglary with Use of a Deadly Weapon, one count of Battery with Intent to Commit Robbery Against a Person 60 years of Age or Older and one count of Kidnapping in the First Degree Against a Person 60 Years of Age or Older Causing Substantial Bodily Harm.

Reno Police say that on February 14, 2016 they responded to a report of a robbery. Police say that a 75-year-old female victim reported she had been robbed by two male suspects who forced their way into her home when she answered her door. Police say that once the suspects were inside, they demanded money, and pushed the victim and knocking her to the ground. The suspects ransacked the victim’s home, and left with approximately $100 in cash, credit cards and other property. RPD says the victim immediately called police.

Ten days later, RPD says a second similar robbery happened involving a 74-year-old male victim. Officers say that victim reported a similar pair of armed suspects who entered his home and demanded money. Police say the victim was pistol whipped, bound, gagged and repeatedly tasered during the robbery. Police say the victim's wedding ring was stolen off of his finger.

Police say that both victims were able to provide descriptions of the suspects and detectives were able to identify Ramirez plus DNA evidence linked Ramirez to the crimes and he was arrested.

Authorities say Ramirez and his accomplice, identified as Tristan Stearns Conti, used the first victim's credit card at a fast food restaurant shortly after the first robbery. Conti was killed after shooting and wounding a Lyon County Deputy Sheriff in an Officer Involved Shooting incident that occurred in Lyon County on February 25, 2017.

During the trial, one of the victims said how Ramirez had terrified him during the robbery, including dry firing a gun aimed at him in a game of “Russian Roulette”. This same victim also said he suffered a torn rotator cuff as a result of an attempted escape.

