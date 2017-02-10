Avalanche Alert for Crystal Bay Subdivision

From North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District:

Because of avalanche activity this morning in the Crystal Bay subdivision near east Tuscarora Road, a Reverse Dial Notification safety message was issued advising citizens to please avoid outdoor activity and to shelter in place until further notice. First responders and public safety personnel are monitoring and assessing the situation and will advise further as new information becomes available.

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a “Considerable” avalanche hazard warning for the backcountry this morning: ‘Large human-triggered wind slab avalanches remain likely today due to gale force winds and heavy snow across the forecast area. Today the avalanche danger is CONSIDERABLE in near and above tree line terrain and MODERATE in below tree line. Dangerous avalanche conditions exist. Carefully evaluate the terrain and snowpack before committing to any slope and use this information plan conservative travel routes that avoid the avalanche problems.

Residents in the Crystal Bay area should exercise caution if accessing the slopes above their homes. Human triggered avalanches are likely today www.sierraavalanchecenter.org. For weather visit http://forecast.weather.gov/. To sign up for emergency alerts www.readywashoe.com.

Again, it is highly recommended to prepare today such as stocking up on groceries, supplies, taking care of your snow removal and remember to keep your gas meter clear. Also pay attention to snow load near windows and if you are able to adopt a fire hydrant near your home to keep it clear it we have not been there yet. Please call 1-866-535-5654 to report non-emergency incidents such as down trees.