'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend

Whether you're single, taken, or not really sure, there are plenty of opportunities to meet someone or celebrate with your sweetheart on this Valentine's Day weekend. Here's your list of 'Things 2 Do!'

Devil Made Me Do It Saloon Crawl

  • Virginia City
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Mardi Crawl Reno

  • Downtown Reno
  • Saturday, 8 p.m.

King of the Cage

  • Silver Legacy Reno
  • Saturday, 7 p.m.

The Reno Phil

  • Pioneer Center
  • Sunday, 4 p.m.

Patagonia Grand Opening Party

  • 130 S. Center St. 
  • Friday, 7 p.m.

Reno Auto Show

  • Reno-Sparks Convention Center
    • Friday, noon - 8 p.m.
    • Saturday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
    • Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Art and Valentine Fair Gallery Show and Reception

  • 515 Court Street, Reno, Ground Floor
    • Friday, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
    • Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
    • Sunday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Chinese New Year Celebration

  • Nugget Casino Resort
  • Sunday, 7:30 p.m. 

