RFD: Three Saved in Flood Water Rescue

Governor Sandoval is in Silver Springs Tuesday morning and is expected to make an announcement about healthcare in the silver state.More >>
Governor Sandoval is in Silver Springs Tuesday morning and is expected to make an announcement about healthcare in the silver state.More >>
The Black Rock Desert was covered in water as late as June this year, sparking some concerns about where the annual Burning Man event would take place.More >>
The Black Rock Desert was covered in water as late as June this year, sparking some concerns about where the annual Burning Man event would take place.More >>
83% of the sun will be blocked at it's peak which is expected at about 10:20 a.m. in the Reno area.More >>
83% of the sun will be blocked at it's peak which is expected at about 10:20 a.m. in the Reno area.More >>
While there is still no cure for multiple sclerosis, millions of people are finding ways to live with it. Saint Mary's Fitness Center is launching a program to help northern Nevadans better manage MS.More >>
While there is still no cure for multiple sclerosis, millions of people are finding ways to live with it. Saint Mary's Fitness Center is launching a program to help northern Nevadans better manage MS.More >>
Hot August Nights is one of the most popular events for our area... and a great community celebration. But like many big gatherings, it brings with it - extra crime.More >>
Hot August Nights is one of the most popular events for our area... and a great community celebration. But like many big gatherings, it brings with it - extra crime.More >>
Thousands gathered to protest in the streets Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, among them was 20 year-old Reno resident Peter Cvjetanovic.More >>
Thousands gathered to protest in the streets Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, among them was 20 year-old Reno resident Peter Cvjetanovic.More >>
Monday night into Tuesday morning there were three separate cases of shots being fired in Sun Valley.More >>
Monday night into Tuesday morning there were three separate cases of shots being fired in Sun Valley.More >>
Hot August Nights is one of the most popular events for our area... and a great community celebration. But like many big gatherings, it brings with it - extra crime.More >>
Hot August Nights is one of the most popular events for our area... and a great community celebration. But like many big gatherings, it brings with it - extra crime.More >>
Dramatic dash cam video from early August shows NHP troopers working a crash on the side of I-80 when a speeding car rammed into the back of their parked patrol car.More >>
Dramatic dash cam video from early August shows NHP troopers working a crash on the side of I-80 when a speeding car rammed into the back of their parked patrol car.More >>
A Reno mainstay will soon stop ticking at its longtime shop on south Virginia. We take a look at the nearing closure that’s just another example of our changing city.More >>
A Reno mainstay will soon stop ticking at its longtime shop on south Virginia. We take a look at the nearing closure that’s just another example of our changing city.More >>