RFD: Three Saved in Flood Water Rescue

Three people are in the hospital after they were trapped in floodwaters Friday.

At around 7:00 a.m. Reno fire crews responded to the Truckee River Flood Project - a field that is designed to catch floodwaters. Crews used rafts and canoes to rescue three people trapped in an abandoned structure in the middle of the field. It is unknown what they were doing there.

All three were transported to the hospital, the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.