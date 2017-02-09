Reggie Hearn to Participate in NBA D-League Three-Point Contest

From the Reno Bighorns:

The NBA Development League announced today that for the second straight season Reno Bighorns forward Reggie Hearn will compete in the 2017 NBA D-League Three-Point Contest on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Hearn has accrued averages of 11.7 points (.467 FG%, .657 FT%), 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 29 minutes per game in 23 contests (19 starts) for the Bighorns this season. The 6-5 forward averages 47.0% from behind the arc behind including a season-high seven threes recorded in late January.

The two-round competition tips off during NBA All-Star Practice and culminates during halftime of the 2017 NBA D-League All-Star Game presented by Kumho Tire, which begins at 2:30 p.m. ET. The final round of both the Slam Dunk and the Three-Point Contest will air live on NBA TV during halftime of the NBA D-League All-Star Game. The first round of each event will be streamed live on the NBA D-League’s Facebook page, beginning with the Slam Dunk preliminary at 12:30 p.m. ET and continuing with the Three-Point Contest preliminary at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Joining Hearn behind the arc in New Orleans are Scott Wood (Santa Cruz Warriors), Devondrick Walker (Delaware 87ers), Gabe York (Erie BayHawks), Pierre Jackson (Texas Legends) and Kevin Murphy (Grand Rapids Drive). Wood and York are two of three players to have connected on an NBA D-League season high of 10 three-point field goals made.

In the NBA D-League Three-Point Contest, each competitor will have 60 seconds to sink up to 25 shots from five shooting stations around the three-point line. Four stations will have four orange balls (worth one point each) and one multi-colored “money ball” (worth two points each). The fifth station consists of five two-point “money balls,” which each competitor can position at any of the five shooting locations. The top two scorers from the first round advance to the final round, and the competitor with the highest score in the final round wins the contest.

The full roster of participants is below. All players must be on an active NBA D-League roster at the time of the event to compete.

NBA D-League Three-Point Contest