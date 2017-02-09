City of Reno Prepares for Possible Flooding

From the City of Reno:

Reno, Nevada (February 9, 2017) — The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flood Watch through 4:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017 for the greater Reno-Carson City-Minden area. The City of Reno has Public Works crews on standby and is monitoring the situation closely.



Residents in flood-prone areas should be on high alert. The highest risk of flooding is in urban areas and along creeks, streams and poor-drainage areas.



Sandbags

Sandbags are available at the following City of Reno locations. It is suggested that residents bring their own shovels, as there are a limited amount available on site.

Old Moana Swimming Pool location at 240 W. Moana Ln. - Open 24 hours

The Nevada Peace Officers Memorial at Idlewild Park at 2055 Idlewild Dr. - Open 24 hours

Public Works Corporation Yard at 1640 E. Commercial Row. - Open Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

City of Reno residents can call Reno Direct at 775-334-INFO (4636) during regular business hours for the latest updates.