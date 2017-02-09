City of Reno Prepares for Possible Flooding - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

City of Reno Prepares for Possible Flooding

Posted: Updated:

From the City of Reno:

Reno, Nevada (February 9, 2017) — The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flood Watch through 4:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017 for the greater Reno-Carson City-Minden area. The City of Reno has Public Works crews on standby and is monitoring the situation closely.

Residents in flood-prone areas should be on high alert. The highest risk of flooding is in urban areas and along creeks, streams and poor-drainage areas.

Sandbags
Sandbags are available at the following City of Reno locations. It is suggested that residents bring their own shovels, as there are a limited amount available on site.

  • Old Moana Swimming Pool location at 240 W. Moana Ln. - Open 24 hours
  • The Nevada Peace Officers Memorial at Idlewild Park at 2055 Idlewild Dr. - Open 24 hours
  • Public Works Corporation Yard at 1640 E. Commercial Row. - Open Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

City of Reno residents can call Reno Direct at 775-334-INFO (4636) during regular business hours for the latest updates.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.