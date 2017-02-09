1868 FC Signs Reno Native Anibal Echeverria to Professional Contract

From Reno 1868 FC Communications:



RENO, Nev. – Reno 1868 FC has officially signed Reno native Anibal Echeverria, pending league and federation approval. Echeverria, 29, graduated from Hug High School in 2005. He is the first trialist to sign a professional contract with 1868 FC.

“I’m very excited to be part of Reno’s professional soccer team,” said Echeverria. “I just want to say to everyone, ‘no desmaye’ (never give up).”

Echeverria played for the El Salvador indoor soccer team as part of their Indoor World Cup squad in 2015. With the team, he starred as an attacking midfielder and scored two goals in an 8-3 win against Kazakhstan.

“It’s nice to sign a really good local player with a lot of ties to the community,” said Ian Russell, head coach of Reno 1868 FC. “I believe he will be a good addition to the club.”

Echeverria played soccer for Feather River College in 2008. In one year with the Golden Eagles, he helped the team advance to the CCCAA North Region playoffs. In 2015, Echeverria played for the Sacramento Surge, a professional indoor soccer team in the Major Arena Soccer league.

With the Surge, he ranked among MASL leaders in goals scored. Last year, Echeverria played for MASL club Turlock Express and led the team in goals scored.

“This is a big moment for the club,” said Andy Smith, general manager of Reno 1868 FC. “He will be an inspiration for the community and inspire youth development.”

