City of Sparks Prepares for Possible Flooding

From the City of Sparks:

Sparks, NV – According to the National Weather Service, the Truckee River will reach flood stage in the Sparks industrial area at 6:00 p.m. this evening.

This area is generally defined south of Interstate 80, north of the Truckee River, between Vista Boulevard to the east, and US 395 to the west.

Current projections are that significant flooding will occur through this evening, continuing into Friday afternoon.

Warmer temperatures and the recent rainfall have caused significant water runoff, raising Truckee River levels. The City encourages all businesses to take steps to prevent possible flooding to their properties. Localized flooding may occur throughout the City.

The City is asking the public to stay clear of the Truckee River until high and swift water levels recede. This includes City parks and paths.

SANDBAG LOCATIONS

At this time, the City is in the process of establishing two sandbag stations which will be operational by 5:30 this evening.