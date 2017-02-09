US Court Refuses to Reinstate Trump's Ban on Travelers - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

US Court Refuses to Reinstate Trump's Ban on Travelers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal appeals court in San Francisco has refused to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.
    
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday wouldn't block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the U.S. An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible.
    
U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban last week after Washington state and Minnesota sued. The Justice Department appealed to the 9th Circuit.
    
Government lawyers argued that the ban was a "lawful exercise" of the president's authority and that the seven countries have raised terrorism concerns.
    
The states said Trump's executive order unconstitutionally blocked entry based on religion.
    
