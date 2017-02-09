Deaths in Mira Loma Pits Area Determined to be Murder/Suicide

The Reno Police Department says two people who were found dead in south Reno was confirmed to be a murder/suicide.

According to a press release, Washoe County Sheriff's deputies responded to an undeveloped area in southeast Reno at around 12:30 p.m. on a report of two deceased subjects in a vehicle. The original complainant had also reported seeing a man, armed with a long gun, walking in the hills a short distance away from the vehicle.

Due to the circumstances the Washoe County Sheriff Office utilized tactical resources to secure the area. The armed man was contacted by Washoe County Sheriff's deputies and cooperated with the investigation. It was determined that citizen is a resident who lives nearby and was target shooting in the hills and not involved with the deceased people.

It was determined that the vehicle and deceased subjects were within the City of Reno. Detectives from the Reno Police Department Robbery/Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Autopsies were performed by the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office and the deceased have been identified as Alex Muratalla, a 24-year-old Sparks resident and Rachel Tams, a 45-year-old Reno resident.

Investigators say it was revealed that Muratalla shot Tams, then shot himself. Police say evidence collected during the investigation determined Muratalla and Tams had previously discussed committing suicide together and there are no indications that Tams was an unwilling participant in this incident.