Power Outages in Northern Nevada

According to NV Energy's Outage Center, there are about 6000 customers without power in northern Nevada, mostly due to weather.

NV energy says there are about 2000 customers without power in Douglas County.

In Washoe County there are about 800 customers without power.

Lyon County has less than 100 customers without power.

The following statement is on NV Energy's site:

"Extreme winds from this current storm system have caused multiple outages throughout northern Nevada. Our crews are working around the clock to restore power to all of our customers as quickly and safely as possible. Report outages here and stay up to date on the latest outage information using our mobile app. If you encounter a downed power line, consider it live and very dangerous. Report it to 9-1-1 or call NV Energy."