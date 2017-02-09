Vehicle Crashes on 395

NHP says there is an overturned truck on 395 south of Riverview in Douglas County They say the northbound lanes are blocked.

Nevada Department of Transportation says there is a crash on US-395 between 4th St and Esmeralda Ave in Minden Nevada. The road is closed in both directions. They estimate that it will open at about 6:30 PM

Earlier today, Nevada Highway Patrol said there wa two tractor trucks that jackknifed northbound on 395, between Stead and Red Rock.