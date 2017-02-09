Douglas County Cautions Residents About High Winds and Flooding

Douglas County is cautioning residents to prepare for high winds and flooding.

Douglas County says The Community and Senior Center at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville is being set up as a shelter, pets are welcome. Officials say they plan to keep the center open for the duration of the night.

Officials say there are many downed trees, downed power lines and flooded roads.

They say if you have a non-emergency to please call the Douglas County Flood Hotline at (775) 783-6404 or (775) 782-9099 to speak to someone. The hotline is in operation and staffed by DC Sheriff’s Office Citizen Patrol and is open until 3 a.m. Friday.

The Emergency Operations Center is staffed with over 24 mission critical positions, mostly supported by Douglas County staff, East Fork Fire Protection District, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office as well as volunteers, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Authority, Carson Valley Conservation District personnel, the Douglas County CERT Team.

Emergency Management officials are encouraging residents to be prepared for the possibility of road closures and power outages. Never attempt to drive into flooded areas, especially at night when the dangers of flooding are much more difficult to see.

Flood-prone areas near small streams, creeks, ditches and culverts are expected to flood Thursday and into Friday. Douglas County has sandbags available at nine locations and urges residents to assemble them on their property if there is a chance of flooding.

Response priorities for County Road Crews include life safety, preventing damage to homes, maintaining emergency access to property, and providing for safe travel on County roads.

For road closures and flood updates visit: http://www.douglascountynv.gov/AlertCenter.aspx

For sandbag locations visit: http://www.douglascountynv.gov/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=Flood-Watch-and-High-Winds-58

For Flood Safety and preparation: http://www.nevadafloods.org/

For the most current weather alerts visit: http://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=38.9425853258532&lon=-119.75301008644561#.WJtmslMrJ0w