Washoe County Sees Spike in Vehicle Burglaries

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says they have seen an alarming spike in vehicle burglaries and they want to remind residents of the dangers of leaving doors unlocked and keeping valuables in vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have responded to nearly twice the number of vehicle burglaries during the first month of 2017 than were reported at the same time in 2016.

Officials say that most of the burglaries have occurred in the south Reno/Arrowcreek area and almost all have involved vehicles that were left unlocked.

Additionally, officers say that during some of the most recent incidents in the south Reno area, the suspect also took items that were left inside residential mailboxes, raising concerns about the additional crime of identity theft.

Anyone with information related to these burglaries is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reminds all residents that criminals often look for the easiest way to enter vehicles and homes and will target unlocked vehicles. Garage door openers left in unsecure vehicles have been used to gain access to a residence, leaving homes open to potentially dangerous criminals.

The Sheriff’s Office urges residents to remove those opportunities:

Lock your doors!

Do not leave items in plain view in your vehicle.

If parking outside, remove your garage door opener from your vehicle.

Always take your keys with you.

Don’t leave your vehicle warming up in the driveway unattended.

Place outgoing mail in secure U.S. Postal Service boxes

Remove mail from residential mailboxes as promptly as possible.

Report any suspicious activity in your neighborhood.

Additional safety information is available from the “Staying Safe” page at WashoeSheriff.com.