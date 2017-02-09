Crews Respond to Car Fire at Arrowcreek Parkway

At around 4:30 a.m on Thursday, February 9th Truckee Meadows Fire responded to a vehicle fire that had turned into a brush fire.

Officials say that the driver crashed into a tree causing the vehicle to catch on fire. When crews arrived the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to quickly put the fire out.

Crews say high winds are a concern but the fire is fully out.

No injuries have been reported yet.

Arrowcreek Parkway is closed for now at the security gate.