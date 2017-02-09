Crews Respond to Car Fire at Arrowcreek Parkway - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crews Respond to Car Fire at Arrowcreek Parkway

Posted: Updated:

At around 4:30 a.m on Thursday, February 9th Truckee Meadows Fire responded to a vehicle fire that had turned into a brush fire.

Officials say that the driver crashed into a tree causing the vehicle to catch on fire. When crews arrived the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to quickly put the fire out.

Crews say high winds are a concern but the fire is fully out. 

No injuries have been reported yet.

Arrowcreek Parkway is closed for now at the security gate. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.