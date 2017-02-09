Storm Watch: Road Closures, School Closures, and Wind Advisories

Hot August Nights is one of the most popular events for our area... and a great community celebration. But like many big gatherings, it brings with it - extra crime.More >>
Hot August Nights is one of the most popular events for our area... and a great community celebration. But like many big gatherings, it brings with it - extra crime.More >>
83% of the sun will be blocked at it's peak which is expected at about 10:20 a.m. in the Reno area.More >>
83% of the sun will be blocked at it's peak which is expected at about 10:20 a.m. in the Reno area.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify and find several persons of interest in a stabbing at Harrah's Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify and find several persons of interest in a stabbing at Harrah's Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino.More >>
(AP) - The bell has sounded the time from Parliament's clock tower since 1859, but on Monday it's due to fall silent while repair work is carried out on the Victorian clock and the tower.More >>
(AP) - The bell has sounded the time from Parliament's clock tower since 1859, but on Monday it's due to fall silent while repair work is carried out on the Victorian clock and the tower.More >>
President Donald Trump returned insistently Tuesday to his assessment that "there is blame on both sides" after being roundly criticized for such comments following the deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
President Donald Trump returned insistently Tuesday to his assessment that "there is blame on both sides" after being roundly criticized for such comments following the deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Thousands gathered to protest in the streets Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, among them was 20 year-old Reno resident Peter Cvjetanovic.More >>
Thousands gathered to protest in the streets Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, among them was 20 year-old Reno resident Peter Cvjetanovic.More >>
A Reno mainstay will soon stop ticking at its longtime shop on south Virginia. We take a look at the nearing closure that’s just another example of our changing city.More >>
A Reno mainstay will soon stop ticking at its longtime shop on south Virginia. We take a look at the nearing closure that’s just another example of our changing city.More >>
Dramatic dash cam video from early August shows NHP troopers working a crash on the side of I-80 when a speeding car rammed into the back of their parked patrol car.More >>
Dramatic dash cam video from early August shows NHP troopers working a crash on the side of I-80 when a speeding car rammed into the back of their parked patrol car.More >>
Monday night into Tuesday morning there were three separate cases of shots being fired in Sun Valley.More >>
Monday night into Tuesday morning there were three separate cases of shots being fired in Sun Valley.More >>
Governor Sandoval is in Silver Springs Tuesday morning and is expected to make an announcement about healthcare in the silver state.More >>
Governor Sandoval is in Silver Springs Tuesday morning and is expected to make an announcement about healthcare in the silver state.More >>