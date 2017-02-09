Storm Watch: Road Closures, School Closures, and Wind Advisories

Peter Cvjetanovic turns 21 in a few weeks, right around the start of his senior year. But now the UNR student has become a poster boy of the alt-right movement and the violence in Charlottesville. And some say he should be fired from his job and expelled from school.More >>
Like many of people, Stuart Gordon with the Family Counseling Service in Reno can't seem to wrap his head around the violence happening in Charlottesville, or why hatred and racism is still so prevalent in our society.More >>
Sen. Dean Heller says he's glad President Donald Trump has sharpened his criticism of the white supremacists who incited violence at a rally that turned deadly in Virginia over the weekend.More >>
Thousands gathered to protest in the streets Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, among them was 20 year-old Reno resident Peter Cvjetanovic.More >>
Records from 911 calls show the Ohio driver charged with killing a woman at a white nationalist rally was previously accused of beating his mother and threatening her with a knife.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify and find several persons of interest in a stabbing at Harrah's Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino.More >>
Dramatic dash cam video from early August shows NHP troopers working a crash on the side of I-80 when a speeding car rammed into the back of their parked patrol car.More >>
In the wake of violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, three people have died including one woman who was hit when a car plowed through a group of protesters.More >>
Now that the event has ended the Reno Police Department released their final statistics.More >>
