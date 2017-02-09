Storm Watch: Road Closures, School Closures, and Wind Advisories

Flooding Hotlines:

Unincorporated Washoe County: 775-328-2180

Sparks: 775-353-5555

Reno: 775-334-INFO (4636)

Douglas County: (775) 783-6404 or (775) 782-9099

Road Closures:

The Lake Street Bridge in downtown Reno has re-opened.

Sparks says all of the roads are now open in the industrial area.

Washoe County:

Idaho St. at Lemmon Drive (Lemmon Valley)

Palace Drive between Lemmon Drive and Fremont Way (Lemmon Valley)

Ames Lane a t US395 (Pleasant Valley)

Douglas County:

HWY 395 near Cradlebaugh bridge is experiencing water on the road and is expected to flood-keep checking back for updates.

US-395 now closed both directions south of Carson, southbound at Jacks Valley and northbound at Stephanie.

Centerville-Closed.

Nye Road remains closed.

Mottsville Lane from 88 to Foothill-Closed

Highway 50 on Lake Tahoe's east shore closed near Cave Rock due to new rock slides-Closed

Waterloo between 88 and Centerville Ln -Closed

SR-206/Genoa Lane closed in both directions near US-395 in Minden

SR-207/Kingsbury Grade has re-opened in both directions

Muller Lane is open

Douglas County has declared a State of Emergency, click here for details.

Carson Valley:

US-395 now closed both directions south of Carson, southbound at Jacks Valley and northbound at Stephanie.

NDOT says U.S. 395 is currently reduced to one lane in each direction at the Cradlebaugh Bridge in the Carson Valley as floodwaters from the Carson River cover southbound travel lanes. They say as the Carson River waters continue to rise, there is the potential that U.S. 395 may need to be entirely closed in the Carson Valley today. With numerous other roads in the Carson Valley also closed or otherwise impacted by flooding, this could mean that alternate travel routes are not available between and in Carson City and the Carson Valley, Minden and Gardnerville areas. NDOT strongly advises that motorists needing to travel in this area today, this evening or early tomorrow make immediate travel plans as appropriate for their individual travel needs.

In Washoe County, the following roads have water on the roadway:

Fremont Way at Palace Dr (Lemmon Valley)

Pompe Way south of Albert Way (Lemmon Valley)

Red Rock Road between Moya Blvd and Osage Road (Silver Knolls)

Hill Lane (Verdi)

Dog Valley Road (Verdi)

Eastlake Blvd south of Grays Starlight Ct. (E. Washoe Valley)

Eastlake Blvd at Skinner Drive (E. Washoe Valley)

Towne Drive at US395 (Steamboat)

SR431/Mount Rose Highway has re-opened in both directions between Fairview Blvd and Douglas Fir.

I-80 from Colfax to the Donner Lake interchange due to a mudslide

CA-89 in both directions from 5 miles north of US-50 to Bliss State Park in Emerald Bay, El Dorado County, California - due to snow.

CA-89 is closed from 5 mi north of Truckee Nevada County to Sattley in Sierra County - due to flooding - motorists are advised to use an alternate route

SR-446 from mile post 0.0 in Washoe County to mile post 13.0 in Washoe County in Nevada.

US395, a high wind advisory is in effect from the junction of SR70 to the junction of SR36 in Lassen County - travel is not recommended for campers, trailers or permit loads.

US 50 in Kyburz mudslide cleared and traffic is open.

Chain Controls:

US-50 from mile post 59.8 to mile post 70.6 in El Dorado County

CA-89 from mile post 21.4 to mile post 6.7 in Alpine County

High Winds - Vehicles Over 9 Feet High Are Prohibited on Alt US-395 from mile post 0.0 in Washoe County to mile post 7.22 in Washoe County in Nevada.

North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District says there is a public safety alert, a stage 3 avalanche alert for the Crystal Bay Subdivision. Click here for details.

NWS Advisories:

Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area-Including the cities of Sparks, Gardnerville, and Virginia City

FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING

The Flood Watch continues for a portion of western Nevada, including the following area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area until 11 AM PST Friday.

* Moderate rain will continue into this morning. Rock and mud slides will impact travel along steeper terrain.

___________

