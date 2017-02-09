Westbound I-80 Closed Due to Mud Slide has Re-opened - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Westbound I-80 Closed Due to Mud Slide has Re-opened

Posted: Updated:

All lanes of I-80 re-opened at about 3 am on Thursday. 

Westbound I-80 was closed at California Nevada state line to Mystic due to a mudslide that happened around 10 p.m Wednesday, February 8th. 

Three vehicles were stuck but there are no injuries reported. Eastbound traffic was not affected.

