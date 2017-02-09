Westbound I-80 Closed Due to Mud Slide has Re-opened

President Donald Trump is saying that "racism is evil" as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs."More >>
A judge decided not to sanction defendants in the Las Vegas retrial of four men accused of wielding weapons against federal land management agents to stop a round-up of anti-government figure Cliven Bundy's cattle in April 2014.More >>
Records from 911 calls show the Ohio driver charged with killing a woman at a white nationalist rally was previously accused of beating his mother and threatening her with a knife.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify and find several persons of interest in a stabbing at Harrah's Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino.More >>
Two candidates are now under consideration for the position of Assistant County Manager in Douglas County.More >>
Thousands gathered to protest in the streets Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, among them was 20 year-old Reno resident Peter Cvjetanovic.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify and find several persons of interest in a stabbing at Harrah's Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino.More >>
In the wake of violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, three people have died including one woman who was hit when a car plowed through a group of protesters.More >>
Now that the event has ended the Reno Police Department released their final statistics.More >>
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) rescued two people after their vehicle went into Washoe Lake.More >>
