Nevada Sets Scoring Mark in UNLV Series 104-77

Nevada Release
2/8/2017
• The Nevada Wolf Pack (19-5, 8-3 MW), took down the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels (10-15, 3-9 MW) Wednesday night 104-77 to move back into a tie for first in the Mountain West.
• Nevada fans set a record for Lawlor attendance as a sellout 11,841. It was the first sellout for the Wolf Pack in more than a decade (Jan. 29, 2005 vs. Fresno State).
• Nevada’s 104 points were the most the Pack has scored in the series history against UNLV.
• The 27-point margin of victory was the largest in a Wolf Pack victory in the history of the series.
• Senior D.J. Fenner passed Ken “Tree” Green for 18th in Nevada history in career points. Fenner now has 1,218 career points at Nevada.
• Fenner set a career high in points (37) and tied his career high in threes made with five.
• Fenner’s 37 points were the most points scored against UNLV since at least the 1986-87 season.
• Fenner’s 37-point game was the fifth time a Nevada player eclipsed 30 points this season.
• D.J. Fenner’s 24 points in the first half marked a team high this season.
• Nevada set a set a season high in first half scoring with its 59 points. The previous high 48 against Oregon State.
• Nevada had two players eclipse 20 points for the ninth time this season in Fenner (37) and Oliver (25)
• Sophomore Jordan Caroline logged his ninth double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
• For the 16th time this season, at least four Wolf Pack players scored in double figures.
• Senior Marcus Marshall has scored at least 10 point in every game but one this season with his 15 against UNLV.
• Nevada will return to the court on Sunday in San Diego to take on the San Diego State Aztecs at 1 p.m. PT.
