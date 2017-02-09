Westbound Interstate 80 Closed at State Line

President Donald Trump is saying that "racism is evil" as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs."More >>
Thousands gathered to protest in the streets Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, among them was 20 year-old Reno resident Peter Cvjetanovic.More >>
An Ohio man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia will remain in jail - at least until he has an attorney.More >>
Work on the Glendale Avenue Reconstruction Project is about a half way done. And starting Monday, some Interstate 580 ramp closures and surface street lane shifts will take effect.More >>
Dramatic dash cam video from early August shows NHP troopers working a crash on the side of I-80 when a speeding car rammed into the back of their parked patrol car.More >>
Thousands gathered to protest in the streets Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, among them was 20 year-old Reno resident Peter Cvjetanovic.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify and find several persons of interest in a stabbing at Harrah's Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino.More >>
In the wake of violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, three people have died including one woman who was hit when a car plowed through a group of protesters.More >>
Now that the event has ended the Reno Police Department released their final statistics.More >>
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) rescued two people after their vehicle went into Washoe Lake.More >>
