Wolf Pack Women Fall in Las Vegas

Nevada Release

2/8/2017

The Nevada women’s basketball team dropped a 60-41 road decision to in-state rival UNLV Wednesday night.

The 41 points scored by the Wolf Pack (8-14, 2-9 MW) set a season-low. Nevada shot under 30 percent (16-of-57) in the game and was outscored 34-19 in the second half. Sophomore Riana Everidge was the only Pack player to reach double figures in the game, finishing with 10 points.

It was a low scoring first half between the two rivals as the Lady Rebels (16-8, 7-5 MW) took just a 26-22 lead into halftime. The Wolf Pack and UNLV combined for four points through the first five minutes of the game and finished the first half with a 10-8 UNLV lead. The second quarter saw a little more offense from both sides as they combined to make 11 field goals. Sophomore Terae Briggs finished the first half going 4-for-4 from the free throw line, continuing as Nevada’s best free throw shooter in league play.

UNLV came out to begin the second half on a 12-0 run to open up a 16-point lead over the Pack, its largest of the game to that point. Nevada did not make a field goal in the second half until the 4:52 mark of the third. The Lady Rebels outscored the Pack 19-9 in the third to take a 45-31 lead into the final quarter. The fourth quarter was tightly contested but Nevada made just 1-of-9 of its field goals to close out the fourth quarter.

Nevada returns to Lawlor Events Center this Saturday, Feb. 11 for its Play4Kay pink game against San Diego State at 4 p.m. An all-sports clinic will be held at 2 p.m. prior to tip between the Wolf Pack and Aztecs.