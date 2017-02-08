Lyon County: Keep Doing What You're Doing

After two rounds of flooding in Lyon County, officials are warning residents, to be ready for more to come. That means leaving any sand bags or other flood prevention measures in place.

"It was crazy for a couple of days," says Billy Purbaugh of Dayton as he explains flooding around his home as water worked it's way from Virginia City to the Carson River, "the ditch broke out on the left side of our house and was blowing all the water back into the river."

Too much water and an outdate drainage system caused flooding in Dayton, Stagecoach and Silver Springs in Lyon County Tuesday. In Dayton, the Virginia Creek is supposed to drain into the Carson River but it was overwhelmed, causing flooding at the Dayton Disk Golf Course the back yard next door.

Henry Rogers has nearly two feet of mud and water in a section behind his home, "Well, normally this was a pasture that we maintained. We kind of had mowed weeds and everything and it looked pretty nice."

Rogers says he's fortunate his house is on higher ground since his yard flooded in January and again Tuesday. Long term fixes will come with warmer weather, but until then crews are working to make roads as passable as possible. After flooding in January the county did some temporary work to help.

"Unfortunately," says Lyon County Manager Jeff Page, "The amount of water coming down this time, washed a lot of that work out, and it's headed down to Lahontan Reservoir." He added that the county's drainage system just doesn't work anymore, "Housing's built over the top of them, water's going into people's yards and we're looking at developing a plan from mound house to silver springs, on how we deal with all these drainages." That plan could come in a few months to a few years depending on funding and

Depending on funding and approval that plan could take a few months to a few years to take effect. For this week, residents are told to get ready, especially if you've seen flooding this year.

"Understand that your ground's going to be more saturated," says Page, "So water's going to be more of a problem than it was before, and if you have problems, call us and you know, we'll help you where we can."

Rogers says the county's response has been great so far, speaking with them during all phases of the storms. He and his wife are in high spirits waiting for the next round, "What are you going to do? I mean, It's better to positive. It's a lot better than your mental health."