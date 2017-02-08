Jeff Sessions Confirmed as Next Attorney General

Senator Jeff Sessions has been confirmed as the next Attorney General.

Sessions was confirmed with 52 votes for and 47 votes against.

The confirmation comes despite some democratic disapproval. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D) of Massachusetts was removed from the Senate floor Wednesday morning after reading a 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King opposing Sessions' nomination to be a federal judge. Senate majority leader deemed it damaging the reputation of her federal colleague, which goes against a rarely enforced senate rule.

Others supported the confirmation including Senator John Cornyn (R) of Texas who said, "He will do an outstanding job, I believe, in restoring the reputation of the Department of Justice."

Nevada Senator Dean Heller voted in favor while Senator Cortez Masto voted against.